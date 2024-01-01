BJP Leaders Conspiring To Finish Me Politically: Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 1 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the BJP leaders were trying to finish him off politically.

Replying to reporters' query on a new CBI notice to him regarding a Kerala TV channel, he said, "Persecution has continued in spite of the fact that permission for the CBI to investigate me has been withdrawn by the Karnataka Government. This is an attempt by the BJP leaders to finish me off politically."

"Even after the State government has withdrawn the permission to investigate, CBI has issued notices to several people and organisations including a cooperative society headed by me. I don't understand what their objective is, but it looks like they are hatching a conspiracy to create trouble for me and the party,” he said.

“The CBI enquiry has been transferred to the Lokayukta after the High Court approved withdrawal of permission to the CBI. I don't know why they are issuing fresh notices now. They have all the documents and my legal understanding is that those documents need to be handed over to the Lokayukta," he said.

"The CBI is seeking information from my organisation, my spouse and children, other family members. They will eventually serve a notice on me. That has been the pattern," he noted.

"Many BJP leaders talked about sending me to jail. Let them do whatever they want. I am haven't done anything wrong. I had given all the documents to the CBI. They had not even completed 10 per cent investigation but they told the court that 90 per cent investigation is complete. If they are determined to put me behind bars, let them do so, I am ready," he said.

Asked if the CBI's fresh action had anything to do with the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said, "They are taking revenge for my contribution to the election of Ahmed Patel to Rajya Sabha. Ahmed Patel is not alive today but they continue to torture me. I know who is behind this but I will fight this out legally."

Asked about a media report that the party high command had not accepted his list of ministers for contesting the Lok Sabha elections he said, "It is a lie, I have not recommended anything to the High Command. The High Command has asked me for a report and I am yet to submit it. There is a meeting regarding this in Delhi on January 4. No minister has been instructed to contest the MP elections, but we had asked the ministers to submit a list of potential candidates."

"The high command has asked the Chief minister and the Deputy Chief Minister to submit a report. There is a meeting with defeated candidates, MLAs and block-level leaders on January 10. Anything can happen in politics, some ministers may have to contest the elections, but it will be decided by the high command," he added.

Asked if there is a shortage of candidates for the party, he said there were three-four aspirants in every constituency. In some places, there are eight-ten candidates.

On behalf of the party and the government, Shivakumar wished the people a happy and prosperous New Year. "I wish that the shadow of the drought from the previous year disappears and the New Year is beneficial to the farmers," Shivakumar said.

--IANS

mka/rad