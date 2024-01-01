PKL 10: Brought Ran Singh In To Disrupt Thalaivas' Gameplan, Says Bengaluru Head Coach Randhir Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Jan 1 (IANS) A timely change of personnel by head coach Randhir Singh helped Bengaluru Bulls pull off a thrilling 38-37 victory against Tamil Thalaivas in a key match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 in Noida.

Speaking about Sunday's match, Bengaluru Bulls' head coach Randhir Singh said, "We should have won this game easily, but a few Super Tackles against our raiders hurt us. Our defenders played well, but the raiders couldn't execute their plans at times."

The head coach further added, "Sachin Narwal won the game for us. I took a risk and asked him to go for bonus points. He attained three bonus points for the team."

When asked about why he played Ran Singh instead of Aman in the first half, Randhir Singh said, "I knew that the Thalaivas had prepared to take on Aman in the defence unit and therefore I brought Ran Singh into the game. Every raider would've tried to catch Aman, so I put Ran Singh on the mat to disrupt their plans."

The Bengaluru Bulls have experienced an up-and-down season so far. They are currently in seventh place with 25 points in 10 games.

When asked if there will be a change in their style of play in the upcoming games, Randhir Singh said, "The Bengaluru Bulls are known for fighting till the very end. We will definitely keep giving our best to win games. We have lost six games in the competition so far, but we don't want to change our playing style at all."

--IANS

bsk/