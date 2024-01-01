Kuwaiti Shooters Made Remarkable Results In 2023 Asian Tourney -- Club Chairperson

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti shooters made record results in the annual qualification competitions of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) in 2023, said Chairperson of the Kuwait Shooting Club Duaij Al-Otaibi.

Al-Otaibi said in a statement to KUNA on Monday that the Olympic shooter Abdullah Al-Taraqi came first in the skeet competition, beating contestants from all over the Asian continent and his Kuwaiti peer, Talal Al-Taraqi, came second in the same category.

The Kuwaiti shooters' beating of their Asian contestants, considered the top at the international level, was due to achievements they had made throughout the past year, namely in the latest Asian games held in China, he said, affirming their resolve to manifest the best performance as Kuwaiti champions at such major sports events abroad.

He re-affirmed that the Kuwaiti shooters would make additional good results in the coming years, thanked all supporters of the sport over the past years and expressed gratitude, in particular, to the political leadership, led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

