Tax Discount To Be Applied To Members Of Merchant Fleet In Azerbaijan


1/1/2024 8:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of this year, in Azerbaijan, the monthly additional cash security provided to the staff members of the merchant fleet engaged in foreign transportation in sea transport will be exempted from income tax.

Azernews informs that the Tax Code has been amended in this regard.

According to the document, the amount of additional financial support will be approved by the body determined by the relevant executive authority.

