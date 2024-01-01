Tax Discount To Be Applied To Members Of Merchant Fleet In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of this year, in Azerbaijan, the monthly additional cash
security provided to the staff members of the merchant fleet
engaged in foreign transportation in sea transport will be exempted
from income tax.
Azernews informs that the Tax Code has been amended in this
regard.
According to the document, the amount of additional financial
support will be approved by the body determined by the relevant
executive authority.
