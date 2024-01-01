Turkish Turkcell Sells Its Assets In Ukraine, Incl. Lifecell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkish telecommunications company Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has signed an agreement to sell its units in Ukraine to the French company NJJ Capital.

This was reported by Bloomberg , Ukrinform saw.

The holding, which owns such companies as Lifecell LLC, Global Bilgi LLC and Ukrtower LLC, announced the sale on December 29. However, the reasons for the sale were not specified, and the terms of the sale have not yet been determined.

The nominal value of the shares to be sold is UAH 12.7 billion (USD 333.4 million) for Lifecell, UAH 47.2 million for Global Bilgi LLC, and UAH 1.96 billion for Ukrtower LLC. The sale price per share will be determined later.

The sale comes a few months after Ali Taha Koç was appointed as Turkcell's new CEO. Previously, Koç worked as an advisor to the Turkish government and was later appointed head of the information technology department in President Erdogan's administration.

Turkcell shares have risen by 48% this year. The company reported a net profit of TRY 5.48 billion for the third quarter, surpassing analysts' forecasts.

As Ukrinform reported, communications and technology company Veon Ltd. said it had completed the sale of its Russian unit, ending months of negotiations to exit Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.