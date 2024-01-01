Earthquake Hits Japan, Prompts Tsunami Warnings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday resulted in tsunami alerts that extended as far as eastern Russia and prompted a warning to locals to flee impacted coastal areas of Japan as quickly as possible.
The Japan Meteorological Agency immediately issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of western Japan.
Houses were also rocked by the earthquake, with images showing collapsed roofs and shaken foundations.
Japan's Kansai Electric Power Company said in a statement on X that no abnormality had been reported at nuclear plants in the area.
