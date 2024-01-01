Qatarenergy Completes Second Distribution Of Free MPHC Incentive Shares

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company, one of the region's premier diversified petrochemical conglomerates with interests in the production of olefins, polyolefins, alpha olefins and chlor-alkali products, announced that QatarEnergy – the founder and main shareholder of the Company- has successfully completed the distribution of the second and final tranche of free incentive shares to the eligible shareholders of Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company (MPHC) at closing of trade on Sunday, December 31, 2023 in Qatar Stock Exchange.

The free incentive shares distributed are equivalent to 50% of the shares allocated to such shareholders at the time of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of MPHC in accordance with the mechanisms set forth in the IPO Prospectus of the Company.

This distribution is in line with what was announced by QatarEnergy when the shares of MPHC were issued for subscription in December 2013, that it will distribute two equal sets of free incentive shares to eligible shareholders in the first award date on 31/12/2018 and the second award date on 31/12/2023.

The free incentive shares are ordinary shares that have equal rights with capital shares. Similarly, to the first award, the distribution of incentive shares on the second award date will not add to or change the share capital of MPHC as the two distributions were allocated from QatarEnergy' shareholding in MPHC.

As a result of the two distributions, QatarEnergy' shareholding in MPHC has been decreased to 57.9% from its initial shareholding of 74.2% at MPHC IPO.