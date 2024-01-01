Russians Shell Residential Neighborhood In Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On New Year's Eve, the Russian invaders used multiple rocket launchers to shell a residential neighborhood in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv region, destroying a five-story building.

The press service of the State Emergency Service's main directorate in the Kharkiv region said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The shelling occurred on the night of December 31 to January 1. The enemy struck a residential neighborhood of the settlement with multiple rocket launchers. On January 1, units of the State Emergency Service were involved in carrying out work on dismantling the remains of concrete structures in a five-story residential building damaged by enemy shelling," the post said.

Rescuer workers examined every apartment in the building, including on the 4th and 5th floors. No casualties were recorded.

On December 31, Russian troops were shelling about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars.

The recapture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is now the main goal for the occupiers in the Kharkiv region. To do so they need not only to take Synkivka, where attacks are constantly ongoing, but also to capture part of Kupiansk.