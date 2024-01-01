U.S. Ambassador Vows To Work Day And Night In Support Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said in her New Year's greeting that she and the embassy team will work day and night in support of Ukraine.

The ambassador said this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"On this, the first day of 2024 and 667th day of Russia's full-scale invasion, we are inspired by your bravery and resilience as you fight for your freedom and your independence. My team and I will continue to work day and night in support of you and a democratic, prosperous, and secure future for Ukraine," Brink said, addressing the Ukrainians.