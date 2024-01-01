Vijoy Kumar Singh Is Special Chief Secretary To Punjab CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 1 (IANS) Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Vijoy Kumar Singh on Monday assumed the charge of the Special Chief Secretary to the Punjab Chief Minister.

Chairing a meeting after taking the charge of office, the Special Chief Secretary said percolation of pro-people and development-oriented policies of the government would be his top priority.

He said along with it major thrust will be laid on providing clean, efficient, effective, responsive and transparent administration to the people.

Singh said no stone would be left unturned for this noble cause, adding he asked the officers to make sure the people are benefitted by the schemes of the state government.

The Special Chief Secretary also said as per the commitment of the government, thrust will also be laid on key sectors like education, health, employment, industrial development and others.

He also underlined the need for ensuring that people get the benefits of the citizen-centric services in a stipulated and time-bound manner.

