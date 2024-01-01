Punjab DSP, An Asian Games Gold Medallist, Found Dead In Jalandhar

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 1 (IANS) Punjab Police officer Dalbir Singh Deol, also an Arjuna awardee weightlifter and Asian Games gold medallist, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jalandhar on Monday, officials said.

According to police, he was posted at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). He was out for New Year celebrations on Saturday evening.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma told the media that Singh was hit by a vehicle after being dropped by his acquaintances late Sunday night.

His body was found near Basti Bawa Khel here.

Deol won gold in weightlifting at the Asian Games and was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2000.

On December 16, he had opened fire in an inebriated state after a fight with residents of Basti Ibrahim Khan village in Jalandhar who objected to his drinking in public.

--IANS

vg/sha