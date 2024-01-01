‘Top-Intensity Quakes Might Strike Central Japan Over Next Week’

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Jan 1 (IANS) Central Japan may experience earthquakes with maximum intensity on its seven-tier scale system in the coming week, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Monday.
The remarks were made during a briefing after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast on Monday afternoon, with a large tsunami warning issued for the central prefecture of Ishikawa, Xinhua news agency said.
Tsunami waves of up to 1.2 meters were observed in the prefecture following a series of earthquakes hitting Japan's western coast.
The agency urged people in the local area to stay vigilant for the possible strong tremors.
