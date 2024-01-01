Chatgpt Garners 60% Of AI Industry's 24 Bn Traffic: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT has garnered 60 per cent of the AI industry traffic as the top 50 artificial intelligence (AI) tools attracted over 24 billion visits between September 2022 and August 2023, according to a new report.

This amounts to an average monthly growth of 236.3 million visits. Out of this massive number, ChatGPT alone accounted for 14 billion traffic, covering a 60 per cent of the traffic analysed, according to the report by Sujan Sarkar at writerbuddy.

"Using SEMrush, a renowned tool in the SEO industry, we studied over 3,000 AI tools by scraping data from various directories that list AI tools. From these, we isolated the top 50 most visited tools, which reflect over 80 per cent of the AI industry's traffic over the studied period," Sarkar said in a statement.

The AI industry saw an average of two billion visits monthly over the past year, with a surge to 3.3 billion in the last six months.

ChatGPT, Character AI, and Google Bard experienced net traffic growth of 1.8 billion, 463.4 million, and 68 million visits, respectively, the report mentioned.

Craiyon, MidJourney, and Quillbot faced the largest traffic declines during the period.

The US contributed 5.5 billion visits, equating to 22.62 per cent of the total traffic, whereas European countries together accounted for 3.9 billion visits.

AI chatbot tools were the most popular, garnering 19.1 billion visits. Over 63 per cent of AI tool users accessed via mobile devices.

"Gender data reveals a disparity -- 69.5 per cent are male users, compared to 30.5 per cent female users," the report mentioned.

