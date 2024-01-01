Tsunami Alert Issued For Several Regions In Russia's Far East

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Several regions in Russia's Far East have been put on tsunami alert on Monday after a series of powerful earthquakes rocked the central part of Japan, generating waves as high as 5 meters in some areas.
Earlier in the day, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued tsunami warnings for a broad swath of the country's western coast, including Ishikawa, Fukui, Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata and other prefectures, after a series of strong earthquakes with major ones measured at up to 7.6 magnitude struck a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan.
According to the weather agency, the major temblor occurred at 4:10 p.m. local time (0710 GMT) at a shallow depth, registering a maximum 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. It also shook buildings in central Tokyo.
--IANS
int/dan
MENAFN01012024000231011071ID1107673761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.