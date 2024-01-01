Baku Ranks Second Most Searched City For Air Tickets By Turkish Citizens

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Last year, Baku ranked second among the cities where Turkish
citizens searched for air tickets the most through the online sales
platform, Azernews informs referring to Report.
According to information, the cities of Nicosia, Baku, Batumi,
Tehran, and Belgrade are ranked first among the cities where
Turkish citizens are looking for air tickets the most.
Sofia (Bulgaria) - Thessaloniki (Greece), Paris (France) -
Lisbon (Portugal) and Tbilisi (Georgia) - Baku (Azerbaijan) were
ranked first among the bus tours searched by "obilet" users among
foreign countries during the reporting period. Istanbul-Sofia,
Istanbul-Thessaloniki, and Istanbul-Batumi were the most popular
bus trips from Turkey.
During this period, the price of domestic bus tickets changed
from 10 TL to 1,700 TL, international bus tickets from 130 TL to
7,500 TL, domestic air tickets from 193 TL to 6,099 TL, and the
price of international air tickets changed from 277 TL to 140,066
TL.
It should be noted that the interest in visa-free countries has
increased due to the increase in the rejection rate of visa
applications of Turkish citizens.
MENAFN01012024000195011045ID1107673751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.