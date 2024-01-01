Baku Ranks Second Most Searched City For Air Tickets By Turkish Citizens

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Last year, Baku ranked second among the cities where Turkish citizens searched for air tickets the most through the online sales platform, Azernews informs referring to Report.

According to information, the cities of Nicosia, Baku, Batumi, Tehran, and Belgrade are ranked first among the cities where Turkish citizens are looking for air tickets the most.

Sofia (Bulgaria) - Thessaloniki (Greece), Paris (France) - Lisbon (Portugal) and Tbilisi (Georgia) - Baku (Azerbaijan) were ranked first among the bus tours searched by "obilet" users among foreign countries during the reporting period. Istanbul-Sofia, Istanbul-Thessaloniki, and Istanbul-Batumi were the most popular bus trips from Turkey.

During this period, the price of domestic bus tickets changed from 10 TL to 1,700 TL, international bus tickets from 130 TL to 7,500 TL, domestic air tickets from 193 TL to 6,099 TL, and the price of international air tickets changed from 277 TL to 140,066 TL.

It should be noted that the interest in visa-free countries has increased due to the increase in the rejection rate of visa applications of Turkish citizens.