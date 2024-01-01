Ukrainian Defense Ministry To Buy Up To 1M FPV Drones In 2024 - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is planning to purchase up to one million FPV drones in 2024.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this in a column for Ukrinform.

"The Ministry of Defense has ordered the first batches of FPV drones. In total, in 2024, the state plans to purchase at least one million drones. It is important that for the first time, the full real need of the military for drones has been clearly calculated and summarized. We are working on effective logistics, on making purchases cheaper, on producing a sufficient number of combat parts," Umerov wrote.

He noted that earlier the Ministry of Defense did not purchase FPV drones due to the lack of clear criteria and rules for their use on the battlefield at the legislative level.

FPV drones were purchased by volunteers, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and regional military administrations.

Umerov said that in order to successfully implement the defense production strategy, Ukraine is looking for financing solutions and involving Western partners in this process.