Azerbaijan Restricts Import Of Cars Manufactured Before 2013


1/1/2024 6:09:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. From January 1, the import of cars manufactured before 2013 into Azerbaijan has been restricted, Trend reports.

These restrictions align with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 94, dated March 29, 2023.

This resolution addresses the import of passenger cars into Azerbaijan, specifically those exceeding a service life of 10 years, and was adopted on March 29, 2023.

