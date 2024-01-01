Azerbaijan Restricts Import Of Cars Manufactured Before 2013

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. From January 1,
the import of cars manufactured before 2013 into Azerbaijan has
been restricted, Trend reports.
These restrictions align with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution
No. 94, dated March 29, 2023.
This resolution addresses the import of passenger cars into
Azerbaijan, specifically those exceeding a service life of 10
years, and was adopted on March 29, 2023.
MENAFN01012024000187011040ID1107673745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.