               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NHK: Massive 7.6-Magnitude Quake Strikes Japan


1/1/2024 6:05:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- A massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Ishikawa Prefecture central Japan, on Monday, reported the national news broadcaster (NHK).
The Japanese Meteorological Agency held a conference urging people living in coastal areas and along rivers to evacuate immediately to safe places as tsunami waves are expected to hit repeatedly.
The agency called on people to remain alert as the strong tremors are causing an increasing risk of landslides and collapsing of houses. (end)
aai





MENAFN01012024000071011013ID1107673742

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search