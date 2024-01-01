NHK: Massive 7.6-Magnitude Quake Strikes Japan

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- A massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Ishikawa Prefecture central Japan, on Monday, reported the national news broadcaster (NHK). The Japanese Meteorological Agency held a conference urging people living in coastal areas and along rivers to evacuate immediately to safe places as tsunami waves are expected to hit repeatedly. The agency called on people to remain alert as the strong tremors are causing an increasing risk of landslides and collapsing of houses. (end) aai

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.