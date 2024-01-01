Danish Queen Steps Down To Make Way For Crown Prince Frederik

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- After 52 years in the throne, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, the longest-serving monarch in Europe, has announced her abdication.On January 14, the 83-year-old queen, who ascended to the throne in 1972, will abdicate. In her yearly speech on Sunday, Queen declared that her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, will succeed her.The queen said she had "decided that now is the right time". "Time takes its toll, and the number of 'ailments' increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past," she said.