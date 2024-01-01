Monika Khanna's Philosophy: Focus On Your Work, Pursue Dreams, Be Good To Others

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Known for her work in 'Aasman Se Aage', 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', and 'Thapki Pyar Ki' etc, actress Monika Khanna shared that while it is required to be ambitious today, one cannot ignore one's emotional side, and needs to balance the two in order to thrive.

"Maintaining a balanced viewpoint is crucial for a decent and successful life in society. You need to earn to fulfil your needs and aspirations, and at the same time, you should be kind-hearted and compassionate. Understanding others' perspectives and resolving issues in your own way is vital," she said.

Monika said that life demands balance, and if you can't help someone, it's better not to add to their pain.

"Sometimes, speaking unnecessarily may be entertaining for you, but it could deeply affect the other person," shared the 'Prem Bandhan' actress.

Monika went on: "Focus on your work, pursue your dreams, but don't become so cruel that you don't understand others' struggles. Be good, help others without expecting much in return, and remember, you are your own saviour. Cultivate a compassionate and kind heart, offering help when needed, without any expectations. Embrace the treasure of love and kindness within you. Even if it doesn't come back to you, you won't feel a lack of anything."

"Keep doing your deeds, live your dreams, and simultaneously, be compassionate and loving to everyone. The world needs more love, especially when many are internally broken," she concluded.

Monika is currently seen in the show 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di'.

