Delhi L-G Approves Higher Revised Pay Scale To Assistant Public Prosecutors With Effect From Sep 3, 2015

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday granted higher revised pay scale to Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) under the Directorate of Prosecution, GNCTD with all consequential benefits with effect from September 3, 2015.

According to the Raj Niwas officials, Saxena approved the proposal of granting a higher revised pay scale of Pay Band 3 with Grade Pay of Rs 5,400 to Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) working under the Directorate of Prosecution, GNCTD.

"They will also get all consequential benefits with effect from September 3, 2015," the officials said.

Officials said that the existing pay scale for the APPs has been in the Pay Band 2 with Grade Pay of Rs 4,800, and the proposal for revising it was placed after the Home Department examined the matter in consultation with the Finance Department, GNCTD which concurred with the proposal for implementation of revised scales of APPs.

"The revision of Pay Scales for APPs came after protracted litigation in the Delhi High Court involving the Delhi government and others and correspondence involving Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the LG Secretariat," the officials said.

The officials said the issue of revised Pay Scale for APPs was started in the Delhi High Court which was seized of a writ Petition (Criminal) No.s 1549/200 titled 'Court on its own Motion versus State in which different issues affecting prosecution in Delhi, i.e., pay structure of prosecutors of Directorate of Prosecution, infrastructure of DOP, fee/professional fee of Standing Counsels and counsels being engaged by the State were taken up.

The officials said that the High Court vide its order dated September 3, 2015, had directed the Delhi government for necessary compliance and submission of report regarding the implementation of the Union Cabinet Decision dated September 1, 2015, approving revisions of pay structure of Prosecuting Officer of Directorate of Prosecution.

"The LG Secretariat, vide letter dated December 29, 2015, took up the matter with Union Ministry of Home Affairs and in the meanwhile the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association (Regd.) preferred Contempt Petition No. 224/2016 before the High Court, which vide its order dated May 31, 2016, directed to comply with its order dated September 3, 2015," the officials added.

--IANS

aks/dpb