Brace For Coldest Month Of The Year As January Sets In

Doha, Qatar: The second month of winter sets in as January 2024 begins. Climatologically, January marks the coldest month of the year.
According to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), cold fronts are common during this month with frequent low-pressure systems which are usually accompanied by thunderstorms.
The second week of this month is also expected to bring in more rain.
"Climate records show frequent fog cases, especially in the first half of the month," says QMD.
January's daily mean temperature will be 17.7 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature ever recorded during this month was in 1964 at 3.8 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the highest was recorded in 2015 at 32.4 degrees Celsius.
