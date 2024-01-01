Japan Issues Tsunami Warning After 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. A 7.4 magnitude
earthquake was recorded off the coast of Japan's Ishikawa
Prefecture.
Japanese media has informed the relevant institutions of the
country about this, Trend reports.
The earthquake occurred at 16:10 local time. In addition to
Ishikawa, authorities have issued a tsunami warning for Niigata,
Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures. The wave height in
the sea is expected to reach 5 meters. Evacuation of the population
from the coastal zone has begun.
