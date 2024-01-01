               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Japan Issues Tsunami Warning After 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake


1/1/2024 5:16:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. A 7.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture.

Japanese media has informed the relevant institutions of the country about this, Trend reports.

The earthquake occurred at 16:10 local time. In addition to Ishikawa, authorities have issued a tsunami warning for Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures. The wave height in the sea is expected to reach 5 meters. Evacuation of the population from the coastal zone has begun.

MENAFN01012024000187011040ID1107673702

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search