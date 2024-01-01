Excise Duty Will Be Applied To Motorcycles

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Motorcycles, which
must be state registered from Sabah, are included in the list of
excise goods.
Trend reports that this was reflected in the amendment to the
Tax Code, which President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on its
implementation.
Thus, from January 1, 2024, the excise rate for motorcycles
imported to Azerbaijan will be 0.20 manat per cubic centimeter of
engine volume if the engine volume is up to 125 cubic centimeters,
25 manat per cubic centimeter if the engine volume is up to 500
cubic centimeters + 0 per cubic centimeter for the engine volume of
126-500 cubic centimeters. , 40 manat, if the volume of the engine
is more than 500 cubic centimeters, it will be 175 manat + 0.50
manat per cubic centimeter for the part of the engine volume more
than 500 cubic centimeters.
At the same time, taking into account social aspects, the import
of motorcycles with an engine capacity of no more than 125 cubic
centimeters is exempted from excise duty for a period of 3 years
from January 1, 2024.
The excise duty rate for motorcycles produced in Azerbaijan will
be determined by the relevant executive authority. Production
within the country will be taxed at 0 degrees.
This Law enters into force on January 1, 2024.
MENAFN01012024000187011040ID1107673701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.