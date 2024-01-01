Excise Duty Will Be Applied To Motorcycles

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. ​Motorcycles, which must be state registered from Sabah, are included in the list of excise goods.

Trend reports that this was reflected in the amendment to the Tax Code, which President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on its implementation.

Thus, from January 1, 2024, the excise rate for motorcycles imported to Azerbaijan will be 0.20 manat per cubic centimeter of engine volume if the engine volume is up to 125 cubic centimeters, 25 manat per cubic centimeter if the engine volume is up to 500 cubic centimeters + 0 per cubic centimeter for the engine volume of 126-500 cubic centimeters. , 40 manat, if the volume of the engine is more than 500 cubic centimeters, it will be 175 manat + 0.50 manat per cubic centimeter for the part of the engine volume more than 500 cubic centimeters.

At the same time, taking into account social aspects, the import of motorcycles with an engine capacity of no more than 125 cubic centimeters is exempted from excise duty for a period of 3 years from January 1, 2024.

The excise duty rate for motorcycles produced in Azerbaijan will be determined by the relevant executive authority. Production within the country will be taxed at 0 degrees.

This Law enters into force on January 1, 2024.