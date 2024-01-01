Four Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four civilians have been injured in Russia's shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, the enemy has launched 159 strikes on 25 cities and villages across the Zaporizhzhia region,” Malashko wrote.

In particular, Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka and Stepove with 32 unmanned aerial vehicles.

The enemy launched 20 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks on Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Stepnohirsk and Mali Shcherbaky, and one air strike on Novodanylivka.

Additionally, Russian occupiers launched 106 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Bilohiria, Levadne,

Preobrazhenka, Verkhnia Terasa Piatykhatky, Plavni, Kamianske, Lobkove, and other frontline settlements.

The enemy shelling affected a man, 47, in Stepnohirsk, and Huliaipole residents, aged 39, 60 and 63. All of them received necessary medical aid.

Twelve reports were submitted on the damage caused by Russian attacks to residential houses and infrastructure objects.

Photo: Yurii Malashko