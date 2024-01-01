Mild Earthquake Jolts Azerbaijan's Aghdash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There was an earthquake in the Aghdash district of Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
According to information, an earthquake was recorded in Aghdash
district, 23 km southeast of Mingachevir station.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of 30 km was
not felt.
Azerbaijan is an earthquake-prone region in the Caucasus.
According to the frequency of earthquake occurrences, the territory
of Azerbaijan is divided into several seismically active zones. The
City of Baku is among these zones where a strong earthquake may
occur.
Note that the strongest earthquake has been on Saturday,
November 25. Thus, a series of powerful earthquakes jolted Baku,
Sumgayit, Shamakhi, and neighboring cities. The strongest jolt,
centered in the Caspian Sea 100 km (62 miles) northeast of Baku,
measured 6.3 on the Richter scale. Up to 120 aftershocks rattled
the area the following day.
MENAFN01012024000195011045ID1107673696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.