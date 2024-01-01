Azerbaijan Amends Law On Operation Of Electrical Installations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January 1 of this year, the operation of electrical
installations with a capacity of more than 200 kW in Azerbaijan
will be carried out based on a permit issued in accordance with the
Law "On Electric Power" and the Law "On Licenses and Permits",
Azernews reports.
Until now, the operation of electrical installations with a
capacity of more than 150 kW could be carried out based on a permit
issued under these laws.
