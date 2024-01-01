Renowned American Scholar Presents Her Book About World Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Brenda Shaffer, the American scholar who holds positions as a
Fellow with the Atlantic Council and professor at the University of
Haifa, has shared a post on her book about Azerbaijanis living in
South Azerbaijan, the present Iranian territory, Azernews reports.
In her post, Shaffer says:
Today marks World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day. For those
interested in learning more about the Azerbaijani community in Iran
(close to a third of the population of Iran), see the book 'Iran Is
More Than Persia'.
B was the former research director of the Caspian
Studies Program at Harvard Kennedy School and past president of the
Foreign Policy Section of the American Political Science
Association. She specializes in energy in international relations
and energy policy in the Caspian region and has written or edited
several books on these topics, including "Energy Politics" and
"Beyond the Resource Curse." Shaffer has also written a number of
books on the topic of identity and culture in the Caucasus
including explorations of Azerbaijani literature and culture.
Shaffer was later harassed by Armenian lobbyists for her
pro-Azerbaijani sympathies and was later blamed for her outspoken
stance.
MENAFN01012024000195011045ID1107673694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.