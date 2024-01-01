Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi Island) Seeking Applicants For Independent Grand Jury Counsel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi island) is seeking applications for independent grand jury counsel for Hilo and Kona. The compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaiʻi who are not public employees.

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment for either Hilo or Kona, please submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by March 15, 2024 to:

Chief Judge Robert D.S. Kim

Keahuol ū Courthouse

74-5451 Kamaka ʻ eha Avenue

Kailua-Kona, H I 96740

Also, please fax or email a copy to:

Dawn West

Chief Court Administrator

Fax: 808 – 961-7577

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at ... .

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.