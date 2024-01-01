Kashmir In Grip Of Severe Cold Wave

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir ushered in the New Year on a dry note even as the cold wave intensified in the valley with the minimum temperature plunging two to three degrees further below the freezing point, officials said on Monday.
There has been no snowfall in most plain area of Kashmir while upper reaches of the valley have also received lesser than usual amount of snow by the end of December.
The open skies have resulted in the minimum temperature sliding further in most parts, including Srinagar, the officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The minimum temperature dropped in the summer capital of Srinagar to minus 5.2 degrees Celsius from the previous night's minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, they said.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.7 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, they said. Read Also Dense Fog, Cold Wave Abates In Kashmir Winters in Kashmir: A Tryst with Nature
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town saw the minimum settle at minus 1.7 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.
The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.
'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31.
However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01012024000215011059ID1107673663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.