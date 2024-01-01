Balloon With 'Pakistan International Airlines' Marking Recovered In J&K’S Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 1 (IANS) The Army on Monday recovered a balloon with PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) marked on it in J&K's Poonch district.
Officials said the balloon, which is now in possession of the Army, was recovered from the Mankote area in Mendhar tehsil of the district.
“The balloon is being assessed by the Army,” officials said.
More details were awaited.
