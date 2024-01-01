Maritime Sector Drives Economy To New Heights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has achieved impressive growth in its maritime transport and logistics services sector and strengthened its position on the global map.

From enhancing trade to ensuring smooth port operations, Mwani Qatar continues to shape a brighter future for Qatar's maritime sector, propelling the economy to new heights by attracting investments and expanding Hamad Port's shipping lines network, consolidating Qatar's global presence, and promoting sustainable growth, Mwani Qatar said on its X platform, yesterday.

Hamad Port shipping lines network includes 30 shipping lines that connect the port directly and indirectly to more than 100 maritime destinations around the world, seven of which were launched in 2022 and 2023. Mwani Qatar is working in cooperation with its partners to expand this network and include more international ports, thus enhancing the position of Hamad Port and contributing to expanding the scope of its activity on the global map.

The achievements of the year 2023 were also highlighted on the social media handle. Mwani Qatar maintained its crucial role in advancing Qatar's maritime sector and ensuring the smooth flow of goods to domestic markets in 2023, it noted.

It further said, Qatar's main gateway to world trade, Hamad Port ranked 8th in the world and third in the Arab region on the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) for 2022. The index issued by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence reflects the port's high-quality operations as it measures the time needed by ships to complete loading and unloading task, confirming the high capabilities of the port, which is one of the largest ports in the Middle East.

The ranking shows that Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The public opening of the Hamad Port Visitor Centre (HPVC) was also highlighted which has contributed to educate the current and future generations, as well as visitors and the world, about Qatar's maritime history and the importance of Hamad Port to the country's economy.

In July 2023, the Hamad Port announced that it received MV Berlin Express, the largest container vessel to dock at Hamad Port since the start of operations.

In a video presentation on its X platform, Mwani Qatar explained the successful start of the 2023/24 cruise season which is Qatar largest cruise season ever. Recently, two cruise ships, the 'MS Riviera' and 'Mein Schiff2', arrived at the Doha Port carrying a total of 3745 passengers along with 1734 crew members.

The cruise season boasts an impressive roster of ships, including the Mein Schiff 2, Silver Spirit, Azamara Journey, Le Bougainvillea, MSC Virtuosa, Aidaprima, Costa Toscana, Norwegian Dawn, MS Riviera, Silver Moon, MS Hamburg, Seabourn Encore, Queen Mary 2, and Artania, among others.

The public opening of the City Gallery at 'The Terminal' in the Doha Port was also highlighted which showcases Qatar's landmarks, tourist destinations and rich cultural heritage.

The gallery offers a unique blend of visual and aquatic experiences. A remarkable feature is the gallery's aquarium, housing an array of aquatic species.