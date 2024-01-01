Almoez Scores Hat-Hatrick As Qatar Win 3-0

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: AFC Asian Cup hosts Qatar, intensified their preparations for the title defence campaign with a spectacular 3-0 victory over Cambodia at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium yesterday. The win was powered by a brilliant hat-trick from Almoez Ali.

This marked Qatar's inaugural friendly under the guidance of their new head coach, Marquez Lopez ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, set to kick off on January 12.

Qatar faced a resilient Cambodia side, struggling to break through until the 85th minute when Almoez's remarkable performance secured the win. Lopez strategically chose to begin the match with offensive power, fielding both Akram Afif and Almoez Ali in the starting XI, while Hassan Al Haydos remained on the bench. The rest of the starting lineup included Saad Al Sheeb (captain), Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Lucas Mendes, Homam Ahmed, Ahmed Fathy, Abdelaziz Hatem, Mostafa Tarek, and Khalid Muneer.

The team is set to conclude their Asian Cup preparations with a match against Jordan on January 5.

Qatar will commence their campaign on January 12 against Lebanon in Group A, alongside China and Tajikistan.