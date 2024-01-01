GAC Records Over 274,000 Customs Declarations In November

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs (GAC) announced that it accomplished 274,865 customs declarations through the ports of Qatar during November 2023.

The Customs newsletter for December 2023 revealed the most prominent statistics of customs work during the month of November 2023.

Nearly 274,865 declarations were registered in last month, with Air Cargo bagging 166,907 completed data. The Maritime Customs Administration stood at 12,104 declarations, while the Land Customs Administration reached 6,781.

The GAC released 97 percent of its data within an hour and the overall customs declarations in the custom ports, and those transferred from the authority to government entities, amounted to 30,633 declarations during November 2023.

The USA and India remained the top importing and exporting countries respectively. In November, the GAC recorded 207 seizures as the Ministry of Culture emerged as the best government entity in terms of release time, completing its processing within 5.56 hours.

According to data on GAC's website, the number of Al Nadeeb users totalled 2,723, while 207 seizure reports were registered, and the customer service centre had received 478 transactions during November 2023.

The General Authority of Customs was recently awarded the excellence certificate by the 'Digital Government Award for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries' for the best technological programmes and projects contributing to enhancing digital transformation.

The authority achieved the excellence certificate in the 'Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Government Services' category, through the 'Single Window for Electronic Customs Clearance' programme in Qatar, known as 'Al Nadeeb.' This programme reached the final stage among the top three qualified entities in this category.

GAC has achieved several achievements lately through its work related to securing the entry of passengers and goods, facilitating trade exchange with the countries, implementing the projects and programmes that varies between developing and enhancing the human, procedural and technical aspects or at the level of cooperation between the customs and other entities inside and outside the country, facilitating the entry of consumer products to meet local market needs, and working with its partners hand in hand to achieve steam lined movement of trade.

To improve the business environment and shorten customs procedures and facilitate the flow of goods into the country and reduce clearance costs, it offers several customs facilities such as development of the customs clearance system Al Nadeeb, import for the purpose of re-export initiative, completing the requirements of ATA Carnet, electronic bills of lading initiative, approved economic operator programme, electronic certificate of origin, electronic certification of invoices.