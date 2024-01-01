               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Cuba


1/1/2024 4:27:20 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel on the occasion of the Triumph of the Revolution Day.

