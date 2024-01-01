Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa Wins Best Resort Spa At Ohlala Spa & Wellness Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: InterContinental Doha Beach and Spa celebrated the win of Best Resort Spa for Spa InterContinental at the Ohlala Spa and Wellness Awards – Qatar 2023.

This recognition proves that the hotel's award-winning facilities and services are a consistent favourite with residents in Qatar.

InterContinental Doha Beach and Spa and Spa InterContinental has consistently taken home accolades at the Ohlala Spa and Wellness Awards Qatar since its inaugural awards in 2017.

Arie Sunia, Director of Spa InterContinental, expressed pride and gratitude for this recognition.“We are honoured to receive this award, which reiterates our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional services to our guests. At Spa InterContinental, we are committed to providing luxury treatments, service excellence, and immersive experiences that our guests and members genuinely love. We believe in curating an environment where every detail contributes to an unparalleled spa experience.”

Featuring a luxurious setting with utmost privacy, Spa InterContinental brings its customers exclusive facilities such as 16 lavish treatment rooms and couple suites, private indoor pool, relaxation rooms, tea lounge, sauna and spa hot tub, and the unique Spa Wave Bed and Quartz Bed – all exquisitely designed to bring pampering to the next level in Doha.

Its team of highly-skilled therapists take customers on a journey of genuine tranquility with the use of exclusive products such as Biologique Recherche and Intraceuticals.

InterContinental Doha Beach and Spa remains dedicated to maintaining its position as a leader in the luxury spa industry, consistently setting benchmarks for excellence in hospitality, wellness, and guest satisfaction. As the recipient of the Best Resort Spa Award, the hotel looks forward to continuing its legacy of providing exceptional services that go beyond expectations.