SLFP Member Shan Wijayalal De Silva Joins SJB

Senior Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) member Shan Wijayalal de Silva joined the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today.

Shan Wijayalal de Silva told reporters he met SJB leader Sajith Premadasa today and accepted membership in the party.

He insisted that he had not left the SLFP as a result of any issues with the SLFP leadership.

However, he said he joined the SJB in the best interest of the country.

Wijayalal was a former Chief Minister of the Southern Province and former Governor of the Eastern Province. (Colombo Gazette)