Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Jan 1 (AlJazeera) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit has hit northern Japan, public broadcaster NHK says.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures on Monday.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here

ADVERTISEMENT

“All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground,” NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10pm local time (07:10 GMT).

Waves more than one metre high (3.3 feet) hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa, NHK reported. It said another earthquake warning has been issued for Ishikawa.

Tsunami of up to five metres high (16.5 feet) are believed to be reaching Noto, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Buildings began to sway in the area around the capital Tokyo. There were initially no reports of damage or casualties.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

South Korea's meteorological agency said the sea level in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise.

Japan is one of the countries in the world most at risk from earthquakes.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates from around the world