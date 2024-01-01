Matt Buys Indiana Houses Celebrates Over 300 Families Served In Six Successful Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Local business Matt Buys Indiana Houses marks 6 years of honest, transparent real estate solutions, empowering homeowners with hassle-free cash offers.

- Matt and Jazmin, Founders of Matt Buys Indiana HousesGOSHEN, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's been six years since Matt Buys Indiana Houses started offering a lifeline to homeowners needing to sell fast, and since then, they've bought over 300 houses and helped numerous families navigate through often tough property waters. Matt and his wife Jazmin, deeply rooted in the Goshen community, understand that selling a house can be a burdensome affair for many, something that they've been easing with their committed, personable approach to real estate solutions. The main place we buy houses is in Elkhart, In . However, many homeowners are selling their houses in South Bend to us."We know that every house and every homeowner's situation is unique," says Matt, founder of Matt Buys Indiana Houses. "We've been fortunate to work within our community, helping our neighbors by not only offering a fair deal for their properties but by operating with integrity and honesty at every turn."**A Fair, Transparent Process**With an emphasis on fairness and clarity, Matt lays out a simple yet effective formula to ensure that homeowners are well-informed of the process involved:1. **After Repair Value**: The projected selling price after necessary renovations.2. **Repair Budget**: An honest estimation of the costs involved to refurbish the home.3. **Costs to Resell**: A detailed account of the agent fees, title, and escrow fees, and taxes, which typically aggregate to about 10% of the selling price.4. **Profit**: Matt Buys Indiana Houses maintains transparency about the profit margins, generally around 10% of the After Repair Value, critical to sustain and grow the company's service offerings.5. **Your Cash Offer**: The final, no-obligation offer presented to the seller represents the exact cash they'll receive, free from any hidden costs."Our mission is to make selling your house as painless and straightforward as possible," Matt continues. "We give you all the numbers up-front so there are no surprises. Just a simple, transparent cash offer."**Supporting the Local Community Beyond Business**Matt and his family's commitment to Goshen stretches far beyond their business. Their active engagement with local Jail Ministry, Teen Challenge, and Jobs for Life programs underscores a profound dedication to social betterment and personal development within their community.**Looking Forward**As Matt and Jazmin continue to grow their business hand-in-hand with their young daughters Lenna and Laelyn, Matt Buys Indiana Houses pledges to remain a steadfast problem solver and a trusted ally to homeowners looking to sell with dignity and ease."Whether you're facing foreclosure, divorce, a move, or any other life event, we're here for you," affirms Matt. "We've been doing it for six years and we're committed to serving our community for many more to come."With their unwavering commitment to their core values, the team at Matt Buys Indiana Houses looks forward to fostering more positive outcomes and contributing to the well-being of families and individuals throughout Indiana.

