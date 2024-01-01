Cold Day Conditions To Continue In Punjab, Haryana, UP & Rajasthan For Next 2 Days: IMD

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next two days.

The weather forecast agency also said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over some parts of plains of Northwest & East India during next three days and gradually decrease thereafter.

The IMD further predicted that under the influence of a fresh easterly wave and Low Pressure Area over West Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea, light to moderate rainfall is expected at some places over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala and Lakshadweep during next 3-4 days with isolated heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep during Monday to Thursday, south Tamil Nadu on Monday and Kerala on Monday and Thursday.

In its bulletin, the IMD said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during night and morning hours in some parts over Punjab during Monday to Friday.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during night & morning hours in some parts over Haryana and Chandigarh during Monday to Wednesday and in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent two days,” it said.

The IMD also predicted dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in early morning/morning hours in some parts of Uttarakhand during Tuesday to Saturday, east Rajasthan on Tuesday-Wednesday and in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets in early morning/morning hours over Himachal Pradesh till Saturday, over Uttar Pradesh till Thursday, over Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during Tuesday and Thursday and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

--IANS

ssh/uk