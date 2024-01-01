Emergency Covid Funds Saved 35,000 Swiss Companies

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
中文
(zh)
新冠应急基金拯救了35'000家瑞士企业
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
The Federal Audit Office drew a largely positive conclusion of the funds but found some inefficiencies.
+ How the Swiss economy is faring
Some of the hardship measures were too high or unnecessary compared to the need, the audit found. In addition, there was unequal treatment between industries and between companies within an industry.
By focusing on company sales for compensation, preference was given to companies with high sales losses but low fixed costs. Financial control was critical of the easing of access for companies that were ordered closed.
As a result, companies that were hardly affected also received aid money, for example because of other sales channels such as online shipping and take-away.
For future aid, auditors suggest, among other things, the possibility of reclaims in cases where the support is too high.
MENAFN01012024000210011054ID1107673521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.