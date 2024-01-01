Queen Of Denmark To Abdicate After 52 Years On The Throne

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Queen of Denmark Margrethe II will abdicate on January 14 after 52 years on the throne and will be succeeded by her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik.

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 - 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father - I will step down as queen of Denmark," the Queen said in her annual New Years speech.

"I leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik," she added.

The 83-year-old Queen, who took over the throne in 1972, is the longest-serving monarch in Europe following the death of Britains Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed the decision in a news release.

He paid tribute to the monarch, offering a "heartfelt thank you to Her Majesty the Queen for her lifelong dedication and tireless efforts for the Kingdom".

Prince Frederik, 55, will take over the throne in January, the Danish Prime Ministers office said in a statement. (QNA)

