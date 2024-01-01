Partly Cloudy Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hazy to misty at first with scattered clouds, and is partly cloudy at times with chance of light rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with chance of scattered rain, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 05 to 15 knot, gusting to 21 knot at places at times. Offshore, it will be northwesterly 10 to 20 knot, gusting to 27 knot at times.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09/03 kilometers or less at places at times, while offshore it will be 04 to 09 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 3 to 6 feet, rises to 8 feet at times.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 26.

Sunrise: 06:19 LT

Sunset: 16:55 LT

(QNA)

