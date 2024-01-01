BHU Sexual Assault Case: 3 Arrested, Opposition Alleges Accused Linked To BJP

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Three men have been arrested in a sexual assault case that took place at the campus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in November 2023 three accused are Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan, and Saksham Patel the arrests, opposition parties hit out at the BJP government alleging that the accused persons are linked to the ruling party Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path\"For the BJP, 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' is just a slogan. I had said at that time that BJP people are involved in this matter,\" Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said in a post on X.The Samajwadi Party, in a post on X, said sisters and daughters are unsafe in the state and BJP people are the only threat party demanded the strictest punishment for the culprits, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded that police file a charge sheet in the case at the earliest and take action against those who protected the accused for two months a statement, ABVP state media coordinator Abhinav Mishra demanded that police file a chargesheet in the case at the earliest and also take action against those who protected the accused for two months ABVP also called on the BHU administration to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of everyone on the campus sexual assault caseOn 1 November 2023, a BHU student who had gone out of her hostel with a friend was gangraped by three men near Karman Baba temple. The accused made a video of her and clicked photos. They let her go after about 15 minutes and took her phone number the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Information Technology Act at Lanka police station, the charge of gangraped was added to the FIR the incident, hundreds of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students held a protest on the campus and demanded that the entry of outsiders be banned.

