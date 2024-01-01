Earthquake Today: 7.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Japan earthquake: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter scale hit north-central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said. A tsunami warning has been issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency along the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures Read: Deadliest earthquakes of 2023: Seven quakes that hit Asian, West Asian countriesAccording to the weather agency, tsunami waves of up to 5 metres high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, as reported by Reuters. As per NHK report, waves more than 1 metre high have hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture Electric Power Company said more than 36,000 houses are experiencing power outage, as reported by Reuters while Japan's Kansai Electric said no abnormality was reported in the quake area.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has also issued tsunami alerts for North Korea and Russia's far eastern region, The Spectator Index has reported. As per an Associated Press report, Russian officials issued a tsunami alert for the island of Sakhalin, warning that areas across the island's west coast could be affected by the waves nearby South Korea, the weather agency urged residents in some eastern coastal towns to watch for possible changes in sea levels. Tsunami waves that hit later can be bigger than the initial ones speaking to reporters, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the Japanese government has set up a special emergency centre to gather information on the quakes and tsunami and relay them speedily to residents to ensure safety. He reiterated the warning for immediate evacuation in affected areas is an extremely quake-prone nation. In March 2011, a major quake and tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant holding an emergency press conference, top government spokesperson Hayashi Yoshimasa said that authorities were still checking the extent of the damage and warned residents to prepare for possible further quakes.(With inputs from Reuters, AP, AFP)
MENAFN01012024007365015876ID1107673497
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.