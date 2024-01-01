New Year Rush In Karnataka: Hampi Sees 1 Lakh Tourists, Around 25000 Visit Anjanadri, Gokarna

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the clock struck midnight, signalling the arrival of the New Year, Karnataka was alive with vibrant celebrations across its scenic tourist spots. People from all corners of the state poured into various destinations, embracing the dawn of the new year with dancing, singing, and revelling in the festive spirit.

Tourists gathered at iconic locations like Hemakuta Parvata in Hampi, Rabindranath Tagore in Karwar, Om in Gokarna, Kudle, Panambur in Mangalore, and Kodagu to witness the final sunset of the year. The influx of visitors resulted in hotels and homestays brimming with guests, amplifying the lively atmosphere of celebration.

Karnataka sees remarkable surge in Beer sales, peaks past four years in 2023!

Authorities were proactive in ensuring tight security measures, aiming to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents. The police vigilantly enforced a drug-free celebration and conducted thorough checks at various checkpoints. Stringent guidelines were set, mandating the conclusion of New Year revelries by 1 am in Bengaluru and 12:30 am in other parts of the state.

Bengaluru's bustling areas such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Indira Nagar, Koramangala, Whitefield, Electronic City, and Tech Corridors witnessed vibrant party scenes. Upscale hotels curated foreign-themed parties and offered exclusive packages, attracting enthusiastic partygoers.

Hampi emerged as a magnet for tourism, drawing in over a staggering 1 lakh tourists, while Anjanadri Hill and Gokarna witnessed a bustling influx of 25,000 and 20,000 visitors respectively. Similarly, Murdeshwar welcomed more than 10,000 tourists, contributing to the lively festivities across the state.

The surge in visitors led to traffic congestion, notably on the Suntikoppa National Highway in Kodagu, where traffic police, led by Suntikoppa Station Officer MC Sridhar, efficiently managed the situation, ensuring smooth flow by clearing parked vehicles with remarkable tact.

Bengaluru welcomes 2024 with revelry, over 10 mobile thefts reported at MG Road, Brigade Road

Beyond Hampi, Joga Waterfall in Sagar taluka, Shimoga district, became a hub for countless visitors, creating a vibrant gathering amidst nature's beauty. Several other destinations like Sree Choudeshwari Temple in Sigandur, Huli and Simhadham at Tyawarekoppa in Shimoga, Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district, and Horanad witnessed substantial footfall.

Spiritual sanctuaries weren't left untouched by the celebratory spirit, as devotees thronged the Manjunatha Swamy Temple at Sri Kshetra Dharamsthal, adorning it with exquisite floral decorations. Male Mahadeshwar hill in Chamarajanagar district also attracted devotees, eager to partake in special pujas and festivals, participating in traditional rituals to mark the arrival of the New Year.