Watch: Anushka Sharma's Daughter Vamika Kohli's Cute Dance Video Goes Viral, Kareena Kapoor Khan Loves It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Even though Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli keep their daughter Vamika Kohli out of the spotlight, photographs and videos of their little princess frequently become popular on social media. Now, a couple of vintage 2023 images featuring Vamika have gone viral on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her boys Taimur and Jeh can also be seen in these photos.

Vamika can be seen in one of the images with her niece, Mahek, and Aarav Dhingra where the trio posed for a selfie while wearing their best smiles. Vamika was also seen posing with Mahek and their cousins in another snap. She was dressed cutely, but her face was obscured by an emoji.



The photo

Apart from the photos, a video of Anushka and Virat's daughter performing an adorable dance at a party appeared on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan applauded as the small girl displayed her wonderful dance talents. Her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, also joined her.



Also read:

Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor accidently reveals rummoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's nickname

The video

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017. Vamika, the couple's daughter, was born in January 2021 and according to reports, Anushka is expecting her second child with Virat Kohli. There has been no formal confirmation of this as of yet.