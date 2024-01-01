'Trinamool Will Not Bow Down To Evil Forces’, Says Mamata

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 1 (IANS) On the occasion of the 27th foundation day of Trinamool Congress on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a message to the party workers that under no circumstance her workers will bow down to“evil forces”.

“It is on the strength of your unflinching support that we shall continue to fight for everyone in this great democratic country. No surrender to any evil force; in defiance of all terror we will continue our lifelong struggles for the common people of our country,” the chief minister said in a statement issued on Monday morning.

The party general secretary and Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee also sent a message to the party workers, where he thanked the people for their support in this journey of Trinamool Congress since its inception.

“Celebrating the 27th Foundation Day of Trinamool Congress! Grateful for the incredible journey, the unwavering support of our dedicated members and the opportunity to serve the people. United, we will persist in serving the nation with honesty and integrity!” said Abhishek Banerjee in the statement.

On Monday morning, the foundation day was celebrated at Trinamool Bhavan, the party's headquarters, where its flag was hoisted by the Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi. Several other senior party leaders and state cabinet members were present on the occasion.

Speaking on occasion, he said that in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections this year Mamata Banerjee will continue to be principal face of the party while the leadership, including the general secretary, will lead the movement to change the government at the Centre.

--IANS

src/dpb