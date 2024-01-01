UP Woman Skydives With Flag Of Ram Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 1 (IANS) Anamika Sharma, a 22-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, set a record of sorts when she jumped from a height of 13,000 feet with the flag of Ram Temple.

This feat, accomplished in Bangkok, adds another milestone to Sharma's achievements in the field of skydiving, particularly in the wake of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22.

With limited invitees, Ram Mandir is scheduled to be inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other leaders.

Anamika Sharma, in her display of courage and devotion, unfurled the flag at a remarkable altitude, paying homage to Prayagraj and the legendary sage Bharadwaj, credited as the architect of Vimana Shastra, a treatise on ancient aeronautics.

The act also resonated with the citizens of Thailand, where Hanuman Ji is revered as a protector, making Sharma a source of inspiration.

Expressing pride in her daughter's achievement, Sharma's mother Priyanka Sharma, stated, "I was proud of my daughter when I found out that Anamika had done what even a boy cannot do at this age. Now, with the blessings of Lord Rama, this has happened, and she jumped from a height of 13,000 feet."

Anamika Sharma's father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, a retired Army personnel who himself was engaged in skydiving, has greatly influenced her. She said that she has been practising this adventurous sport since childhood.

