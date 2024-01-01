Goa Govt Awaits IIT Approval To Handover Land: CM Sawant

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Jan 1 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said his government will hand over the land for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) project once it is approved by the institution.

After facing opposition at three places, the Goa government had identified a place in Rivona in Sanguem constituency of South Goa, which got a green signal from the local panchayat.

“Land inspection has been done by IIT officials. But so far we have not got 'land approval' from them. We are waiting for their approval. Once we get it, then we can say that the land is being finalised. Later we will give them land,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters here.

According to Sanguem MLA and Minister for Archives and Archaeology, Subhash Phaldesai, the panchayat passed a unanimous resolution in October to go ahead with the IIT project.

“Around 300 people were present for the gram sabha, they all supported the project. This is a big slap on those who were creating false narratives about the IIT project. I am very much happy with the resolution taken by Rivona Panchayat as it will help locals and the state to achieve the goal of becoming an educational hub,” he said.

In the second week of October, South Goa Collector had issued 'Public Notice' in this regard stating“land in Rivona village of Sanguem is needed or is likely to be needed for setting up a permanent campus of IIT-Goa.”

The land identified under four survey numbers measures around 10 lakh Sqm.

Set up in July 2016, the IIT Goa campus is temporarily housed in Goa Engineering College(GEC) in Ponda-South district.

Initially land was identified at Canacona in South Goa, which was cancelled on account of protests.

Later, a place was identified in Shel-Melauli in Sattari taluka of North Goa. But, here people agitated, saying it would destroy the environment. Bowing down to the pressure, the government cancelled the land proposal. Third time, another piece of land was identified at Cotarli in Sanguem, where protests also were held.

